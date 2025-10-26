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Borders Are Back, Just Not Where You Think.
Photo Credit: The Guardian
Oct 26, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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June 2025
Battlefield and Beyond: Case Study on how Post-War Mosul Recovered
A Story of Conflict and Resilience
Jun 18, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
and
Eric Sandelands
4
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1
The Israel-Iran Conflict: Strategic breakdown, maritime flashpoints, and reconfiguration of global order
Covert strikes to open war
Jun 16, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
11
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5
BRICS+ and Africa: Middle East powers in a multipolar game
BRICS is more than a symbolic shift in evolving global governance-it’s recalibrating power.
Jun 10, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
6
4
Ports and Power: How the recognition of Somaliland is redrawing the Horn of Africa
Somaliland, a self-declared republic in the Horn of Africa, functions as a de facto independent state since 1991.
Jun 3, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
7
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May 2025
Shifting Middle Eastern Geopolitics and their Strategic Implications for Africa
The Middle East is going through a profound geopolitical transformation.
May 27, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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The Indo-Pakistan Rift: A Brewing Storm and Its Implications for Africa
Introduction
May 5, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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8
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April 2025
BATTLEFIELD AND BEYOND: GOVERNANCE AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY IN POST-CONFLICT STATES
Introduction
Apr 4, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
and
Eric Sandelands
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3
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March 2025
Somalia’s Endless Arms Embargo: UNSC Resolutions 2775 & 2776 (2025)
Countering the arms race
Mar 26, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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11
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Congo’s Never-Ending War: Power, profit and proxy Wars
With too many shifts in global power dynamics of late, the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo is unwavering.
Mar 9, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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Diplomacy in Crisis? What the Trump-Zelenskyy 'clash' reveals about Global Politics
Diplomacy, at its very core, is about negotiation, compromise, and strategic dialogue.
Mar 1, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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February 2025
A Cold Shoulder? The Funding Freeze and Africa’s Next Move
On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14169, titled "Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid." This directive…
Feb 22, 2025
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Jasleen Gill
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© 2026 Jasleen Gill
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