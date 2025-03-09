With too many shifts in global power dynamics of late, the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo is unwavering. The DRC has long been plagued by instability, however, 2025 has turned out to be a particularly turbulent chapter so far. Historically marked by conflict, Eastern DRC, is experiencing a surge in violence, with territorial takeovers and an exacerbating humanitarian crisis caused by the M23, who are allegedly backed by Rwanda. This has forced thousands to flee. Meanwhile, political tensions in Kinshasa deepen as opposition figures and former leaders weigh in on the crisis.

The M23

M23, or the March 23 Movement, is a rebel group in eastern DRC formed by former members of the Congolese army, primarily the National Congress for the Defense of the People (CNDP). The moniker M23 stems from the March 23, 2009 peace agreement between the Congolese army and the CNDP, which the group claims was never fully implemented.

Historical ties

The conflict in the DRC is linked to its colonial history, ethnic tensions, and regional power struggles. That said, the country has since been a battleground for multiple armed groups. Under Belgian rule from 1908 to 1960, the country has faced continuous exploitation of its resources and population, much like King Leopold II’s brutal regime which lasted from 1885-1908. This left the country in a limbo of division, underdeveloped institutions and poor governance. Patrice Lumumba, DRC’s first Prime Minister, was assassinated shortly after the country gained independence, with Mobutu Sese Seko then gaining power in 1965, ruling for almost 3 decades with corruption and repression, and renaming the country Zaire as part of his “authenticity” campaign, in 1971.

During the Rwandan genocide in 1994, the mass migration of Hutu extremists and refugees into eastern DRC prompted Rwanda and Uganda to jointly support a rebellion to overthrow Mobutu in 1997 in order to mitigate threats from those groups. This brought Laurent-Désiré Kabila to power, changing it back to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - the name it still has today. A year later, the Second Congo War came to be, caused by tensions between Kabila and his former allies. This war, believed to be the deadliest after World War II, left millions of people dead and multiple African nations involved. The conflict never really ceased even after a peace deal was agreed upon, especially in the east, where armed groups continued to fight over land, resources and ethnic grievances.

A visual journey through Congo’s shifting identities from Lumumba’s Republic of Congo (1960) to Mobutu’s Zaire (1971) and Kabila’s return to the DRC (1997)

The Turbulence

2025 began with a major escalation in North Kivu province. In late January, M23 forces captured Goma, the provincial capital and economic hub, leaving a serious blow to the Congolese government. Goma, a city of strategic and economic importance has repeatedly been the heart of past conflicts, but this time, the fall of the city sent shockwaves throughout the region and even globally. While Congolese forces retreated, fears grew that M23 might push further south.

By mid-February, these fears were realized. The rebels launched an offensive into South Kivu, taking over Bukavu, another major city. This takeover saw the withdrawal of Burundian troops stationed there as part of a regional stabilization effort. Now, with two provincial capitals under M23 control, the Congolese government is struggling to mount a counteroffensive while humanitarian crisis continues to take a toll.

This conflict has caused mass displacement. In the aftermath of the Goma offensive, at least 700,000 people have had to flee the city, with many taking refuge in already overcrowded camps. The total number of displaced people now exceeds 6 million. This overwhelming figure underestimates the depth of the crisis.

Civilians are facing the brunt of the violence. Militia attacks in the Ituri province in February left more than 80 people dead, yet reports of kidnappings and targeted killings continue to emerge. One shocking incident was in early March when M23 rebels abducted at least 130 patients from two hospitals in Goma. They suspected the victims had ties to the Congolese army and rival militias. The fate of these individuals is still unknown.

Later in February, as M23 asserted their control in Bukavu, they organized a public rally which only escalated the tragedy as multiple explosions ripped through the crowd, killing at least 11 people and injuring 65. The group blamed the Congolese government of orchestrating the bombings, however, Kinshasa condemned it as an act of terrorism. Tensions flared even more, with both sides blaming each other and civilians caught in the crossfire.

Former Congolese President Kabila reemerged on the scene, engaging with opposition leaders and civil society groups to discuss DRC’s future. While Kabila has not explicitly positioned himself against current President Felix Tshisekedi, his moves are seen to challenge the government’s handling of the conflict.

Tshisekedi, over doubts of his leadership, continues to face increased criticism as he struggles to garner regional and international support. Little tangible effort has been made through efforts by the East African Community (EAC) as relations with Rwanda deteriorate, leaving a vacuum in regional stability.

Reactions and responses

Nevertheless, the EAC has taken various measures to tackle this crisis. In 2022, the regional body deployed a multinational force to help restore stability in eastern DRC, aiding the Congolese army to counter armed groups. Additionally, they have promoted dialogue between the Congolese government and rebel groups to pursue a political resolution.

The African Union (AU) convened an emergency session held by their Peace and Security Council in January to promote de-escalation and ensure that ceasefire agreements were upheld. However, a coalition of African and international organizations have urged the AU to implement stronger measures to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable.

In February, in the summit in Kampala, Uganda, leaders from eastern and southern Africa came together to call for an immediate ceasefire and to ask the Congolese government to engage directly with M23. South Africa warned Rwanda of its involvement in the conflict and that backing M23 is only going to lead to broader regional war. Rwanda has denied these claims and dismissed the sanctions as punitive.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwandan officials, including State Minister James Kabarebe for alleged ties to M23. The United Kingdom responded by pausing bilateral trade while the European Union is reconsidering its raw material agreement with Rwanda. The United Nations emphasized diplomatic resolutions and urges Rwanda to withdraw its forces from the DRC and cease support for M23.

Rwanda’s backing of the M23 is seen mainly to secure its borders, control valuable resources and maintain political leverage over the DRC. Kigali views eastern Congo as a security threat due to the presence of anti-Rwandan rebel groups such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FLDR). Simultaneously, the region is rich in minerals like gold and coltan, and Rwanda has been accused of profiting from the illegal mineral trade through rebel networks. Therefore, supporting M23 helps create a buffer zone giving Rwanda influence over DRC’s leadership and regional dynamics.

What’s Next?

Despite regional and international efforts, the situation in DRC remains extremely volatile. The AU summit in February made little progress as Rwanda remained defiant on its stance. This shows the challenges that regional bodies face in mediating an end to this crisis.

M23 has control of key cities and government forces are struggling to push back. A major diplomatic breakthrough will be needed to protract this conflict. In the meantime, civilians continue to bear the cost of war – displacement, violence and uncertainty.

The coming months will determine the fate of eastern Congo and the broader stability of the region, whether through military force or political negotiation. For now, the conflict shows no sign of slowing down.

About the Author: Jasleen Gill is an International Relations graduate with a minor in Criminal Justice and concentration in Peace and Conflict studies, with a strong focus on security, diplomacy, and conflict resolution. Passionate about global governance, humanitarian action, and intelligence analysis, she explores the dynamics of war, peacebuilding, and international security, with a particular interest in Africa’s evolving role in global affairs.