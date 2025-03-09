In The Conflict Zone

In The Conflict Zone

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Glodi Ntoya's avatar
Glodi Ntoya
Mar 14, 2025

Great piece, I’m actually from the DRC 🇨🇩 and you’ve done a beautiful job highlighting the conflict in my country👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 wow

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1 reply by Jasleen Gill
Eric Sandelands's avatar
Eric Sandelands
Mar 13, 2025

Very interesting article, Jaslee . I'd seen the headlines but didn't know the details.

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1 reply by Jasleen Gill
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